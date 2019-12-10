Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Ajax eliminated as Liverpool, Chelsea and Dortmund advance
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
We're steadily approaching the halfway mark of our long journey to Istanbul. The UEFA Champions League group stage is underway and Matchday 6 is halfway over. Eight games on Tuesday saw six teams advance, and eight more on tap for Wednesday.
Matchday 6 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
GROUP E: Napoli 4, Genk 0
GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2
GROUP G: Benfica 3, Zenit 0
GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Ajax 0
Wednesday, Dec. 11
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
Draw takes place on Dec. 16 in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight group winners will be paired up against the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their group or from their country.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 19
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 25
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 26
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 10
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 11
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 17
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 18
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Quarterfinals
Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.
Tuesday, April 7
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 8
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, April 14
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 15
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 28
First leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, April 29
First leg matchup, time TBD
Tuesday, May 5
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, May 6
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Final
Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)
Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)
Matchday 1 - Group Stage (final scores)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1
GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18
GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2
GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2
Matchday 2 - Group Stage
Tuesday, Oct. 1
GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1
GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2
GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0
Matchday 3 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0
GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Wednesday, Oct. 23
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1
GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1
GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1
Matchday 4 - Group Stage
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2
GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1
Wednesday, Nov. 6
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Matchday 5 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
GROUP A: Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, PSG 2
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2
GROUP C: Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
GROUP D: Juventus 1 Atletico Madrid 0
Wednesday, Nov. 27
GROUP G: Zenit 2, Lyon 0
GROUP H: Valencia 2, Chelsea 0
GROUP E: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1
GROUP F: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
GROUP F: Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Benfica 2, RB Leipzig 2
GROUP H: Ajax 2, Lille 0
