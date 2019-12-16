Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Barcelona gets Napoli and Real Madrid to face Manchester City

The UEFA Champions League group stage is over and now we await the knockout stage beginning in February. Sixteen teams remain, all of which are from the biggest leagues in Europe. All Champions League matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete standings, click here.

Here's the complete schedule and results

Round of 16

The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Borussia Dotmund vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tuesday, March 10

Valencia vs. Atalanta

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17

Juventus vs. Lyon

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, March 18

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

Barcelona vs. Napoli

Quarterfinals

Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.

Tuesday, April 7

First leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, April 8

First leg matchups, time TBD

Tuesday, April 14

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, April 15

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 28

First leg matchup, time TBD

Wednesday, April 29

First leg matchup, time TBD

Tuesday, May 5

Second leg matchup, time TBD

Wednesday, May 6

Second leg matchup, time TBD

Final

Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)

Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)

Matchday 1 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Sept. 17

GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1

GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2

GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Matchday 2 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Oct. 1

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Matchday 3 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Oct. 22

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2

GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1

GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Matchday 4 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 5

GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2

GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Matchday 5 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 26

GROUP A: Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

GROUP C: Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

GROUP D: Juventus 1 Atletico Madrid 0

Wednesday, Nov. 27

GROUP G: Zenit 2, Lyon 0

GROUP H: Valencia 2, Chelsea 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP H: Ajax 2, Lille 0

Matchday 6 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Dec. 10

GROUP E: Napoli 4, Genk 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP G: Benfica 3, Zenit 0

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11

GROUP C: Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1

GROUP C: Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Galatasaray 1.

GROUP A: Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham 1

GROUP B: Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0