Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Barcelona gets Napoli and Real Madrid to face Manchester City

The UEFA Champions League group stage is over and now we await the knockout stage beginning in February. Sixteen teams remain, all of which are from the biggest leagues in Europe. All Champions League matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete standings, click here

Here's the complete schedule and results

Round of 16

The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 18
Borussia Dotmund vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, Feb. 19
Atalanta vs. Valencia
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Tuesday, Feb. 25
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Napoli vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 26
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
Lyon vs. Juventus

Tuesday, March 10
Valencia vs. Atalanta
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17
Juventus vs. Lyon
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, March 18
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Napoli

Quarterfinals

Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.

Tuesday, April 7
First leg matchups, time TBD  

Wednesday, April 8
First leg matchups, time TBD  

Tuesday, April 14
Second leg matchups, time TBD  

Wednesday, April 15
Second leg matchups, time TBD  

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 28
First leg matchup, time TBD  

Wednesday, April 29
First leg matchup, time TBD  

Tuesday, May 5
Second leg matchup, time TBD  

Wednesday, May 6
Second leg matchup, time TBD  

Final

Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)
Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)

Matchday 1 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Sept. 17
GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1 
GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1 
GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0 
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1 
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0 
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18
GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2
GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Matchday 2 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Oct. 1
GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0  
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2   
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1   
GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0   
GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2
GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0  
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1 
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Matchday 3 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Oct. 22
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0  
GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0 
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2 
GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0 
GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1 
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0 
GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2 
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1 
GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1 
GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Matchday 4 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 5
GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0 
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0 
GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2
GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Matchday 5 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 26
GROUP A: Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, PSG 2
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2
GROUP C: Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1   
GROUP D: Juventus 1 Atletico Madrid 0

Wednesday, Nov. 27
GROUP G: Zenit 2, Lyon 0
GROUP H: Valencia 2, Chelsea 0
GROUP E: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1
GROUP F: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
GROUP F: Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Benfica 2, RB Leipzig 2
GROUP H: Ajax 2, Lille 0  

Matchday 6 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Dec. 10
GROUP E: Napoli 4, Genk 0   
GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0 
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1 
GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2 
GROUP G: Benfica 3, Zenit 0 
GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11
GROUP C: Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1 
GROUP C: Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0 
GROUP A: PSG 5, Galatasaray 1. 
GROUP A: Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1 
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham 1 
GROUP B: Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 1
GROUP D: Juventus 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0 
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

