Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Juventus, PSG win on Matchday 4
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
We're steadily approaching the halfway marker of our long journey to Istanbul. The UEFA Champions League group stage is underway and Matchday 4 is halfway in the books. Juventus came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Moscow, contenders Manchester City and Bayern Munich both won, while Real Madrid and Tottenham delivered when they had to. For a rundown of Matchday 3 so far, click here.
All Champions League matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete standings, click here.
Matchday 4 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2
GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1
Wednesday, Nov. 6
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Matchday 5 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
GROUP G: Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP H: Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
GROUP E: Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Matchday 6 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
GROUP E: Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
Draw takes place on Dec. 16 in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight group winners will be paired up against the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their group or from their country.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 19
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 25
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 26
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 10
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 11
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 17
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 18
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Quarterfinals
Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.
Tuesday, April 7
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 8
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, April 14
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 15
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 28
First leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, April 29
First leg matchup, time TBD
Tuesday, May 5
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, May 6
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Final
Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)
Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)
Matchday 1 - Group Stage (final scores)
Tuesday, Sept. 17
GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1
GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0
Wednesday, Sept. 18
GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2
GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2
Matchday 2 - Group Stage
Tuesday, Oct. 1
GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1
GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Wednesday, Oct. 2
GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0
Matchday 3 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0
GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0
GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Wednesday, Oct. 23
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2
GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1
GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1
GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1
