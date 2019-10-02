Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg play seven-goal thriller

The long, tiring journey to Istanbul is finally here. The UEFA Champions League group stage is underway and Matchday 2 is in the books. Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg, managed by American tactician Jesse Marsch, played an instant classic that featured seven goals. Three of the four Premier League clubs came away with three points. The only one that fell short was Tottenham, which suffered a brutal 7-2 beating at home to Bayern Munich. Below you'll find the complete schedule and scores for every game of the tournament.

Matchday 2 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Oct. 1

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Matchday 3 - Group Stage

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Lverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

GROUP D: Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Zenit, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H: Ajax vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

GROUP E: Genk vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

GROUP G: Benfica vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Matchday 4 - Group Stage

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP G: Zenit vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E: Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Genk, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

GROUP G: Lyon vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Valencia vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP A: PSG vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Matchday 5 - Group Stage

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 26

GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

GROUP D: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

GROUP G: Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP H: Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

GROUP E: Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Matchday 6 - Group Stage

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

GROUP E: Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

GROUP G: Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

GROUP G: Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.

GROUP H: Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

GROUP A: PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Round of 16

Draw takes place on Dec. 16 in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight group winners will be paired up against the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their group or from their country.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

First leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 19

First leg matchups, time TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 25

First leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 26

First leg matchups, time TBD

Tuesday, March 10

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, March 11

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Tuesday, March 17

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, March 18

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Quarterfinals

Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.

Tuesday, April 7

First leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, April 8

First leg matchups, time TBD

Tuesday, April 14

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Wednesday, April 15

Second leg matchups, time TBD

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 28

First leg matchup, time TBD

Wednesday, April 29

First leg matchup, time TBD

Tuesday, May 5

Second leg matchup, time TBD

Wednesday, May 6

Second leg matchup, time TBD

Final

Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)

Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)

Matchday 1 - Group Stage (final scores)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1

GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2

GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2