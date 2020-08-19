Watch Now: Champions League Postgame: Bayern Munich vs Lyon ( 3:55 )

The UEFA Champions League resumed its season this month after nearly 150 days without a match. The Champions League, like the rest of the sports world, came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA then gave domestic leagues a chance to finish their seasons before resuming the competition for Europe's top club soccer prize on Sunday, Aug. 7. The competition will have a finish unlike any other in its history this month, and every game the rest of the way is streaming on CBS All Access.

The 2019-20 Champions League season resumed in the knockout round, with four round of 16 second legs to set the quarterfinal field. Then came the four quarterfinal matchups, which saw some shocking results: PSG squeaked past Atalanta; RB Leipzig was an upset winner over Atletico Madrid; Barcelona was embarrassed by Bayern Munich and Lyon ousted Manchester City. The semifinals had more expected results, with PSG and Bayern Munich both winning 3-0 over RB Leipzig and Lyon, respectively. Bayern and PSG will meet Sunday in the final.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, and the final will be on televised on CBS Sports Network.

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 14

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday. Aug. 15

Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

PSG 3, RB Leipzig 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Matchday 1 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Sept. 17

GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1

GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2

GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Matchday 2 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Oct. 1

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Matchday 3 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Oct. 22

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2

GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1

GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Matchday 4 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 5

GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2

GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Matchday 5 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 26

GROUP A: Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

GROUP C: Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

GROUP D: Juventus 1 Atletico Madrid 0

Wednesday, Nov. 27

GROUP G: Zenit 2, Lyon 0

GROUP H: Valencia 2, Chelsea 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP H: Ajax 2, Lille 0

Matchday 6 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Dec. 10

GROUP E: Napoli 4, Genk 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP G: Benfica 3, Zenit 0

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11

GROUP C: Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1

GROUP C: Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Galatasaray 1.

GROUP A: Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham 1

GROUP B: Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Borussia Dotmund 2, PSG 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bayern Munich 3, Chelsea 0

Barcelona 1, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1

Lyon 1, Juventus 0

Tuesday, March 10

Atalanta 4, Valencia 3 (ATA advances on aggregate, 8-4)

RB Leipzig 3, Tottenham 0 (RBL advances on aggregate, 4-0)

Wednesday, March 11

Atletico Madrid 3, Liverpool 2 (Atletico advances on aggregate, 4-2)

PSG 2, Borussia Dortmund 0 (PSG advances on aggregate, 3-2)