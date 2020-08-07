Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The UEFA Champions League resumed the 2019-20 season on Friday after five months without a match, and every game the rest of the way is streaming on CBS All Access. The competition, like the rest of the sports world, came to a halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA then gave domestic leagues a chance to finish their seasons before resuming the competition for Europe's top club soccer prize.

The 2019-20 Champions League is currently in the knockout round, with four round of 16 second legs still to be played: Juventus vs. Lyon; Manchester City vs. Real Madrid; Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea; Barcelona vs. Napoli. Those matches will take place on Friday and Saturday before the quarterfinals kick off Wednesday, Aug. 12 in Lisbon, Portugal. Four teams have already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: PSG, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta. Atletico Madrid knocked out reigning champion Liverpool on the final day of play before the season was stopped.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, and select marquee matches will be on televised on CBS Sports Network. Each of the final three rounds in Lisbon will be one-leg ties.

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network (tied 1-1 through leg 1)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Bayern lead 3-0 through leg 1)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Wednesday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Matchday 1 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Sept. 17

GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1

GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

GROUP A: Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Olympiacos 2, Tottenham 2

GROUP A: PSG 3, Real Madrid 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Matchday 2 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Oct. 1

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

GROUP C: Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP D: Juventus 3, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

GROUP E: Genk 0, Napoli 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

GROUP G: Zenit 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Matchday 3 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Oct. 22

GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2

GROUP B: Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Wednesday, Oct. 23

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

GROUP E: Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

GROUP E: Liverpool 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, Lyon 1

GROUP H: Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Matchday 4 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 5

GROUP F: Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

GROUP E: Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Genk 1

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 3 Inter Milan 2

GROUP G: Lyon 3, Benfica 1

GROUP H: Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

GROUP H: Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Wednesday, Nov. 6

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0

GROUP D: Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

GROUP A: PSG 1, Club Brugge 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP C:Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Matchday 5 - Group Stage

Tuesday, Nov. 26

GROUP A: Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1

GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

GROUP A: Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0

GROUP B: Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

GROUP C: Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

GROUP C: Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

GROUP D: Juventus 1 Atletico Madrid 0

Wednesday, Nov. 27

GROUP G: Zenit 2, Lyon 0

GROUP H: Valencia 2, Chelsea 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1

GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

GROUP F: Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP G: Benfica 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP H: Ajax 2, Lille 0

Matchday 6 - Group Stage



Tuesday, Dec. 10

GROUP E: Napoli 4, Genk 0

GROUP E: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

GROUP F: Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

GROUP G: Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2

GROUP G: Benfica 3, Zenit 0

GROUP H: Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

GROUP H: Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Wednesday, Dec. 11

GROUP C: Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1

GROUP C: Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

GROUP A: PSG 5, Galatasaray 1.

GROUP A: Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1

GROUP B: Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham 1

GROUP B: Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 1

GROUP D: Juventus 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

GROUP D: Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Borussia Dotmund 2, PSG 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

RB Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bayern Munich 3, Chelsea 0

Barcelona 1, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1

Lyon 1, Juventus 0

Tuesday, March 10

Atalanta 4, Valencia 3 (ATA advances on aggregate, 8-4)

RB Leipzig 3, Tottenham 0 (RBL advances on aggregate, 4-0)

Wednesday, March 11

Atletico Madrid 3, Liverpool 2 (Atletico advances on aggregate, 4-2)

PSG 2, Borussia Dortmund 0 (PSG advances on aggregate, 3-2)