The UEFA Champions League will transition into midseason mode this week with several key matchups that will test teams' abilities to make deep runs in this season's competition – or win the whole thing by late spring.

Two games in, a few familiar themes are emerging. Back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain remain the team to beat while Real Madrid continue to find a way out of trouble, even if wins should feel more elusive to the Spanish giants. Not everyone is in trademark form, though, fascinating subplots emerging as they each begin to chart a way to the podium. Perennial contenders Bayern Munich, for example, hit a stumbling block on Matchday 2 with a 3-3 draw at Viking while Arsenal did not cruise to victory over the weekend.

That does not exactly spell bad news for Bayern or the Gunners, the pair amongst a few teams to keep an eye on as the pursuit of Europe's top club prize continues. While they face each other in an all-important clash in Munich on Wednesday, a pair of formidable foes for the title will meet on Tuesday – PSG host a Barcelona side that may have turned over a new leaf. That said, there is bad news for some after a challenging European week, especially as another series of tests awaits.

Here's a vibe check heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League.

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Barcelona: Never better

Between their financial woes and a propensity to concede goals in recent years, Barcelona have been the neutral's problematic favorite. Hansi Flick's side are still a must-watch this season but for all the right reasons, swapping a chaos factor for classic entertainment headlined by Lamine Yamal. The 19-year-old is box office week in and week out, following up his pair of assists at Galatasaray on Matchday 2 with a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Real Betis on Saturday. The goal is worth watching on a loop, his strike from the edge of the penalty area a reminder that his ability to hit a ball is just as impressive as his creative tendencies. Barcelona are beginning to couple their attacking brilliance, though, with more defensive resolve than they have demonstrated since Flick took over two years ago. They have been serial contenders for the Champions League but more than a decade after they last won it, they might actually be in the best position yet to return to the summit. Tuesday's clash at Paris Saint-Germain will really put that theory to the test.

Bayern Munich: Pretty high

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich resemble Flick's Barcelona in a few ways, including an ability to be lax at the back. They can usually survive blunders at the back because of their sheer attacking might, Ballon d'Or nominees Harry Kane and Michael Olise amongst the most talented and watchable players in the game. It does not mean those defensive errors have not proven costly – Manuel Neuer's risky style ensured they went down early at Augsburg a week ago and only rescued a point out of that game, while their 3-3 draw at Viking on Matchday 2 only added to their overall woes. Bayern, though, have a habit of overcoming those challenges more often than not and responded to two consecutive draws with a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig, a nice confidence booster before Wednesday's clash with Arsenal.

Arsenal: Just fine

Sure, Sunday's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest was unglamorous and they currently sit three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City but Arsenal are more or less exactly where they are expected to be at this stage of the season. The likes of Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka may have been stumped by Forest's defense, which is a bit sturdier than the results suggest, but it ultimately was not that much of an issue because of the team's depth. Noni Madueke was able to come off the bench and get the job done, only adding to the intrigue ahead of Wednesday's trip to Munich.

Manchester United: Pretty low

Manchester United cannot seem to solve their problems, mediocrity their defining quality even if it should not be. The underlying numbers in the Premier League suggest they should be better than 13th place but their attack sputters constantly and they are just leaky enough at the back to dig themselves into holes frequently. Another imperfect day always feels right around the corner for the Red Devils, no matter the occasion. Wednesday's trip to Como will be worth keeping an eye on for that reason, even if the opponents feel a step below Serie A's elites. The higher-ups may have forced an apology out of him but maybe Lisandro Martinez had a point…

Italian clubs: All-time low

The number of good days for Italian soccer in recent years is perilously small, one of the sport's most accomplished nations in the midst of a remarkable downward spiral. The two may be intertwined but even outside of Italy's inability to qualify for World Cups, Italian clubs are beginning to struggle at the Champions League level. None of them won on Matchday 2 despite facing a wide range of opponents – Roma were definitely not favored against Real Madrid but let a 3-1 lead slip away, Serie A champions Inter fell to Club Brugge while Napoli could not outdo Villarreal and Como registered a defeat at Feyenoord. Their collective record should be better on Matchday 3 but the margin by which they improve is entirely unpredictable. Inter should be favored against Shakhtar Donetsk and one might pick Roma over Slovan Bratislava. Como might have a nice opportunity in front of them against a shaky Manchester United side but there are no guarantees there, while Napoli will take on a Bodo/Glimt team that's well-positioned to give many teams a hard time.