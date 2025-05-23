The final Premier League spot for next season is up for grabs on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as Sunderland and Sheffield United battle in the EFL Championship playoff final live on Paramount+ at 10 a.m. ET. With Leeds United and Burnley already promoted, one of these two will clinch the last coveted spot in the richest game in soccer, with $295 million on the line.

CBS Sports' coverage will become the first American broadcast to bring its entire studio show to Wembley for the occasion. The game will stream exclusively on Paramount+ with prematch coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET and post-match coverage set for 12 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch playoff final and odds

Date : Saturday, May 24 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 24 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sheffield United +135; Draw +200; Sunderland +235

Path to the final

These two teams qualified for the playoffs due to finishing between third and sixth in the league. Sheffield United finished in third in the league with 90 points, 10 off the top of the table, while Sunderland finished fourth with 76 points.

In the playoff semifinals, Sheffield United won both of their legs over Bristol City 3-0, cruising into the final.

Sunderland, meanwhile, won the first leg of their tie at Coventry, 2-1, before a dramatic 1-1 draw at home in extra time as Dan Ballard's header clinched the spot off a corner in the 123rd minute.

Meetings this season

The teams have played twice this season in the Championship with each winning one. On Nov. 29, Sheffield United won 1-0 before Sunderland won 2-1 on New Year's Day. Five of their last six meetings in the Championship have had at least three goals.

Player to watch



Jobe Bellingham, Sunderland: That name look familiar? Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's little brother Jobe is quite the player as well. Just 19 years of age, the versatile attacker joined Sunderland in 2023 from Birmingham City and has performed well with 11 goals total the last two seasons. Quick, technical and creative, he's a player who can decide this tie on his own. Look for him to get on the ball plenty and to make things happen.

Sunderland's revival

Sunderland were long synonymous with top-flight soccer. While they have spent 33 seasons in level two of the football league system, they have spent 87 as a top-flight team. However, recent years have been rocky. The subject of popular Netflix documentary "Sunderland 'Til I Die," the northeastern club was in the Premier League from the 2007-2008 season until being relegated after the 2016-17 season. There very first season back in the Championship after 11 years, they were relegated to the third division where they stayed for four seasons before being promoted back to the Championship. Now, they are potentially 90 minutes away from returning where they feel like they belong under French coach Regis Le Bris and the ownership of majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Prediction

I'm a sucker for comeback stories. Look, Sheffield are the favorite, and how could they not be after picking up 90 points in the table. But Sunderland are a team of destiny, looking to bring a proud club back to where they belong, and they'll do just that. Pick: Sunderland 2, Sheffield United 1 (AET)

