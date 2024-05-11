The Championship playoffs will take place this month, with the first legs on May 12 and the second legs less than a week later on Thursday and Friday night. A total of four teams qualify for the Championship playoffs after Leicester City have been promoted and were joined by Ipswich Town later. Leeds United will participate in the playoffs along with Southampton, West Brom and Norwich City, with the winners of the two-legged ties meeting on May 26 for a spot in the Premier League. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Norwich vs. Leeds



Date : Sunday, May 12 | Time : 7:00 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 12 | : 7:00 a.m. ET Location : Carrow Road -- Norwich, England

: Carrow Road -- Norwich, England TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Norwich +230; Draw +240; Leeds +110

How to watch West Brom vs. Southampton



Date : Sunday, May 12 | Time : 9:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 12 | : 9:15 a.m. ET Location : The Hawthorns -- West Bromwich, England

: The Hawthorns -- West Bromwich, England TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: West Brom +175; Draw +230; Southampton +145

What to know about the playoffs



The Championship playoffs are a mini-knockout tournament that takes place after the end of the regular season to determine which team takes the final promotion place to the Premier League. While the top two teams after 46 games automatically earn promotion to the top table of English football, the teams that finish third, fourth, fifth, and sixth all have a chance of joining. They contest two two-legged semifinals and the winners of those contest meet in the winner-takes-all final. Third place is paired with sixth place, while fourth is paired with fifth for the semifinals. The 2024 Championship playoff final is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, and it will be played at Wembley Stadium.