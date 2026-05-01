The final day of the Championship season is upon us and only one promotion spot has been sealed with Coventry City winning the entire league. Behind them, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Southampton are all guaranteed at least a place in the promotion playoffs, while Wrexham look to do the unheard of and hold on for a fourth consecutive promotion, one that would beat even their own high aspirations. But to have a chance, they'll need to hold on with Hull City and Derby County chasing. If you're following along at home, that means there's quite a lot to play for.

At the opposite end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday could become the first-ever team in EFL history to finish a season on negative points if they can't defeat West Brom on Saturday. Already relegated alongside Leicester City and Oxford United, the Owls faced an 18-point deduction due to financial mismanagement. While they have the lowest points total ever, breaking Rotherham's record of 23 points, if they can't pick up three points on the final day of the season, they'll be the first team to finish a season on negative points in England, joining a small group of clubs to accomplish the feat around the world. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will have all the action kicking off at 7:30 a.m. ET before moving on to League One and League Two at 10 a.m. for the final day of those leagues.

Championship final day schedule

Saturday -- All games start at 7:30 a.m. Eastern

Bristol City vs. Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom

Blackburn Rovers vs. Leicester City

Swansea City vs. Charlton

Hull City vs. Norwich City

Derby County vs. Sheffield United

Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough

Millwall vs. Oxford United

Ipswich Town vs. QPR

Watford vs. Coventry

Portsmouth vs. Birmingham City

Preston North End vs. Southampton

Can the Dragons hold on?

In their first season in the Championship, if Wrexham can better Hull City's result, they'll qualify for the playoffs and earn a chance at a fourth consecutive promotion. Just staying in the Championship after being promoted from League One is a massive success for Phil Parkinson and the Dragons, and they've been able to exceed all expectations. It won't be an easy task with Wrexham hosting a Middlesbrough side chasing automatic promotion on the final day of the season, but they've had plenty of upsets, so what's one more?

Hull City have ridden a strange season, and despite being winless in their last five matches, if they better Wrexham's result and close a one-goal difference between them on the final day, Hull will be the team in the playoffs. Facing Norwich, it's a winnable game on the final day, although Derby County will hope that both falter. If both teams fail to win and Derby County wins, they'll take the sixth spot. Derby can also make it with just a draw if Hull and Wrexham lose due to superior goal difference. The table will change by the second with so much intertwined on the final day, but that's what makes the road to the richest game in sport such a special occasion.

Race for automatic promotion

After Coventry City, Ipswich Town are in the driver's seat to return to the Premier League. As long as they secure a victory over QPR, they'll return to the top flight after a one-year hiatus. But Millwall and Middlesbrough will hope that the Tractor Boys slip up because that's where things get interesting. Millwall will make it to the Premier League with a victory and an Ipswich failure to win, while Middlesbrough would need a win, an Ipswich loss, and Millwall failing to win their game. With it being the final day, anything can happen, and that's why we play the games.



