Charles Barkley says U.S. sucks at soccer, gets trolled by Bayern Munich mascot
Barkley dissed the sport, and then he got dissed back
Charles Barkley said the United States sucks at soccer, and Bayern Munich's mascot made him pay. On Inside The NBA, the quartet of Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talked a little soccer as they were promoting Turner's acquisition of the television rights for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League starting next season. Barkley, an NBA legend, said he wanted to void the deal.
"I want to void that deal because any sport that the United States sucks in, we should not be involved in," Barkley said, referring to the men's national team's failure to quality for the World Cup, while failing to mention the success of the women's national team.
Then came Bayern Munich's mascot, who gave the guys a jersey and rubbed it into Sir Charles that he never won an NBA title. Take a look:
That's cold, yet absolutely hilarious. Barkley dished it out and then got served. So the lesson here is - don't dis soccer, and don't mess with cuddly bears, real or not.
