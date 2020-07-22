Charlotte's Major League Soccer franchise officially unveiled its identity on Wednesday, including the name, crest and colors. Meet Charlotte FC.

The club is owned by David Tepper, 62, who became the principle owner of the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League in 2018. When he took over the Panthers, he made it known that he wanted to bring an expansion team to the Queen City. The club has the same colors as the Panthers -- black, blue and white.

Here's the official announcement video:

The club was originally set to begin play in 2021, but that timeline was altered this month to provide the club with an additional year to plan for the launch due to the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The expansion team is expected to play its games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, home of the Panthers, according to the Associated Press.