Charlotte to be awarded Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday

The city of Charlotte will be awarded a Major League Soccer franchise, league sources tell CBS Sports. A formal announcement is expected to be made by MLS commissioner Don Garber on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET at Mint Museum Uptown where he will be joined by David Tepper and Vi Lyles, the mayor of Charlotte.

Tepper, 62, became the principle owner of the the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League in 2018 when he purchased the team from embattled owner Jerry Richardson. He was forced to sell five percent of his share of the Pittsburgh Steelers when he closed the deal in May of 2018. When Tepper took over the Panthers, he made it known that he wanted to bring an expansion team to the Queen City and recently made a formal presentation to MLS officials in an effort to finalize a deal.

Tepper is expected to pay a $325 million expansion fee, according to Steven Goff of the Washington Post. The expansion team is expected to play its games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, home of the Panthers, according to the Associated Press.

MLS will expand to 26 teams at the start of the 2020 season with the additions of Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, who just participated in the expansion draft. Austin FC will become the 27th franchise in 2021. The addition of St. Louis and Sacramento will bump the league up to 29 teams by 2022. Charlotte will become the league's 30th franchise.

It remains to be seen how soon Charlotte will field a team and what that team will be called. It appears as if some names have already been trademarked in the event that a soccer franchise came to the city. Perhaps we will get more details during the expansion announcement.

