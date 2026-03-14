For the first time during this young season, Inter Miami will need to bounce back after being held scoreless as they balance Champions Cup play with league play. The Herons are coming off a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup in Champions Cup action, but things won't get any easier traveling to face Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami, odds

Date : Saturday, March 14 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 14 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina Live stream: Apple TV

Apple TV Odds: Charlotte +200; Draw +290; Inter Miami +110

Dean Smith's team haven't gotten things going with only one victory in their first three matches of the season, but facing Miami, they'll have every chance to take all three points. If not for Dayne St. Clair's heroics in the Champions Cup, Nashville may have won by multiple goals, and with Pep Biel in midfield, Charlotte can put the ball in the back of the net.

If Miami are going to get into gear, all hope rests on forward German Berterame. After joining from Monterrey in Liga MX ahead of the season, Berterame is still in search of his first goal for Inter Miami. He has had important defensive contributions, but with Luis Suarez not getting any younger, Berterame was brought in to take the attack to the next level. With only two shots on goal in three matches played so far, things aren't clicking for him.

It does feel like when Berterame finds the back of the net for the first time, that more goals will follow, but the longer that he fails to do so, Miami could pick up critical losses. Mateo Silvetti has picked up where he left off in the playoffs, and Rodrigo De Paul has been offering more attacking support to Messi than in the attack but they need a striker to join in to create a fluid system.

It's always better to have growing pains like this early in the season, but if they grow larger as things progress, striker may be the first place that Miami looks during the summer transfer window. But when Berterame was a lethal striker in Mexico, he should be afforded more time. Just time doesn't wait when you're the reigning MLS Cup champions, and expectations are high for Inter Miami to repeat, so they'll need their striker to help get them there.