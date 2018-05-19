Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: FA Cup final goes to Blues as Hazard nets winner on penalty kick

The FA Cup trophy belongs to Chelsea. On Saturday at Wembley, the Blues beat former boss Jose Mourinho and Manchester United 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from a penalty kick. The winner came from Eden Hazard, who earned the penalty kick by blazing by the United defense before being taken down by Phil Jones.

Here's the winning goal:

Chelsea strike first! Jones takes down Hazard, who converts the penalty himself for the 1-0 lead. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/LKZqMtMGCy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 19, 2018

A massive victory for the Blues, who end their season on a high note with a trophy while United finishes the season with nothing. Romelu Lukaku was on the bench for United and only played 20 minutes, as the starters in attack could do very little. The second half saw United improve when it came to creating chances, but many shots were from far out and Thibaut Courtois was in fine form on the day, making stop after stop.

United had two-thirds of the possession and 18 shots, but five were on frame and the Belgian shot-stopper took care of all of them. It was a game where the Blues weren't sharp in attack, but they did enough and were good enough defensively to win the trophy.

Now it remains to be seen if this will be enough for Antonio Conte to keep his job. He had been rumored to be on the hot seat with Chelsea failing to finish in the top four in the Premier League, but you can argue his team's season was better than United and Tottenham's, both teams that finished ahead of the club but did not win a trophy.

