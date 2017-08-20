Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: Alonso scores two goals to lift Blues past Spurs at Wembley

Chelsea's Premier League campaign is back on track. A week after a shock home defeat to Burnley, the Blues went into Wembley and beat high-powered Tottenham 2-1. Marcos Alonso scored both goals, as the visitors get three big points and boost their confidence.

Alonso opened the scoring with this glorious free kick in the 24th minute. Check it out:

Then after an own goal made it 1-1, Alonso secured the win late with another fine strike, this one from close:

It's a huge response from Chelsea. A draw would have seen the team already five points behind Manchester United (and Huddersfield and West Brom), but they dig deep and put a damper on Spurs' day. As for Tottenham, a big chance wasted on what was a frustrating afternoon that saw the team create little in attack.

Relive match commentary