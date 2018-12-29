Chelsea agrees on Christian Pulisic transfer from Borussia Dortmund next summer, report says

The Christian Pulisic-to-Chelsea rumors continue to pick up steam. Sources familiar with Pulisic told CBS Sports last week that they fully expect him to be at Chelsea next season and that it was only a matter of time before a deal was reached. Neither club has commented on a potential move, but according to sources the move could be finalized and announced in January. On Friday, German publication Bild reported that Chelsea has verbally agreed to a €50 million ($57 million) deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund youngster next summer.

Bild report that @cpulisic_10 and @ChelseaFC have agreed on a summer transfer. @BVB have also given their OK - if the money is right. #bvb #cfc — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) December 28, 2018

The 20-year-old is the face of the United States national team and his move would be by far the most expensive for an American player. He's lost his place at Dortmund with the emergence of Jadon Sancho, but is still considered one of the top young players in the world. He's been linked with moves to numerous Premier League clubs after a rough start to the Bundesliga season, including Liverpool, coached by Jurgen Klopp, his former boss.

A transfer to Stanford Bridge would be a win for fans in the United States. With aging wingers like Pedro and Willian, Pulisic could be the future for Chelsea alongside Eden Hazard. At Dortmund, he's participating with one of the best clubs when it comes to producing young talent, but at Chelsea he would be under the spotlight even more. The Premier League is, arguably, the best and most popular league in the world, with Chelsea one of the biggest clubs since the turn of the century.

