It has been a long time coming but according to multiple reports, Chelsea have agreed to terms with Mauricio Pochettino to become their head coach during the summer. After moving on from both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, Chelsea were in the market for a long term solution which they hope Pochettino will be. The former Southampton, PSG, and Tottenham manager, Pochettino's high press and knack for improving players can be a boon for the Blues in the future.

There will be questions around who he will keep in the squad as the team has underperformed this season but one player who could be key to his setup is Mason Mount. A midfielder who can press and orchestrate the attack, he could play a Christian Eriksen style role in Pochettino's new Chelsea.

He's a manager who makes a lot of sense for what Chelsea needs to improve but he'll also need backing and time from Todd Boehly. Chelsea has already made the mistake of moving on from managers too quickly so if he's not aligned in how the team will rebuild, it won't change much around the team. But looking at what Pochettino was able to do in making Tottenham and Southampton overachieve, he can bring that to a Chelsea side that isn't full of stars like the PSG one that he formerly managed.

Pochettino may not be the manager to actually win a trophy with Chelsea but that's also not what they need at the moment. They need a style, direction, and firm leadership all of which are things that the Argentinian manager can bring to the side. Also he can identify which members of the team have potential while using the academy to supplement depth. A manager who improves players under him, he can make the best use possible of the Cobham academy to get the club back to where they need to be.