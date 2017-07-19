Chelsea announces transfer agreement with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata
The young Real Madrid striker is expected to become a member of the Blues
Chelsea has announced that it has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of young striker Alvaro Morata.
With Diego Costa looking likely to exit Stamford Bridge through the back door, the former Juventus man is coming off a 20-goal campaign in Spain and could finally be the guy in attack. The move is subject to a physical and is expected to be completed before the week is up.
Linked with numerous strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Morata certainly didn't seem like the first choice for the Blues and comes with a crazy price tag, according to The Guardian. The English publication says the deal is for $91 million, which certainly feels $50 million higher than an appropriate fee, taking in considering the inflated market.
But with his mobility in attacking and a quality passing ability in addition to what he can do as a goal scorer, he could mesh in well in the quick-paced attack of the Blues, with Eden Hazard leading the way.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USA vs. El Salvador preview
A boosted U.S. faces a match it should win
-
Live updates: USA vs. El Salvador
The U.S. is a win away from the semifinals
-
International Champions Cup schedule
2017 ICC will feature El Clasico and the Manchester Derby
-
What to know about Neymar to PSG drama
Here's the latest on the Neymar transfer saga
-
Neymar to PSG back on?
One report out of Brazil reports that Neymar has agreed to a deal, but there is more to the...
-
Transfer news, rumors
The Parisians are aiming to make a big-time splash in the market
Add a Comment