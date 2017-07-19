Chelsea announces transfer agreement with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata

Chelsea has announced that it has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of young striker Alvaro Morata.

We have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata...https://t.co/uuenBgcPH2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2017

With Diego Costa looking likely to exit Stamford Bridge through the back door, the former Juventus man is coming off a 20-goal campaign in Spain and could finally be the guy in attack. The move is subject to a physical and is expected to be completed before the week is up.

Linked with numerous strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Morata certainly didn't seem like the first choice for the Blues and comes with a crazy price tag, according to The Guardian. The English publication says the deal is for $91 million, which certainly feels $50 million higher than an appropriate fee, taking in considering the inflated market.

But with his mobility in attacking and a quality passing ability in addition to what he can do as a goal scorer, he could mesh in well in the quick-paced attack of the Blues, with Eden Hazard leading the way.