Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, time, starting XI, updates: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a London derby on Wednesday in the Premier League, when Chelsea goes to rival Arsenal with quite a bit on the line as these two look to climb the table. The Blues are in third and want to jump Manchester United into second, while Arsenal is sixth and six points back of fourth. The teams are at near full strength, as the Blues go with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata up top, while the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette start for the Gunners.

Here's how you can watch the match:

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK

Arsenal (6th, 38 points): The Gunners are six points back of fourth place, which means if they don't find some consistency soon, they could see themselves 10 points or so out of a Champions League spot. A draw would be OK here, but they are hoping for more.

Chelsea (3rd, 45 points): The Blues are sitting pretty when it comes to Champions League qualification, currently seven points clear of fifth place. But in a rivalry like this, Antonioe Conte wants nothing more than a convincing victory on the road.

Arsenal: Cech; Chambers, Mustafi, Holding; Xhaka, Wilshere, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Hazard; Morata.

Arsenal's fantastic attacking trio gets going late in the first half, the Chelsea does enough in the end to earn a valuable draw. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.