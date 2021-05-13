The highly-anticipated UEFA Women's Champions League final, set for this Sunday in Gothenburg, Sweden, will air on Paramount+ in the United States. Barcelona and Chelsea will square off for the right to be crowned champions of Europe. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and CBS Sports will provide pre- and post-match coverage on CBS Sports HQ, featuring Poppy Miller, Aly Wagner and Sandra Herrera. CBS Sports HQ can be accessed within the Paramount+ app, in addition to the CBS Sports app and on your browser.
This will be Chelsea's first appearance in the final, while it will be Barcelona's second. Barca lost the 2019 final to Lyon, 4-1.
In addition to the women's final, the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal will air on Paramount+ on May 26. CBS and Paramount+ will air the UEFA Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea.