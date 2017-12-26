Chelsea vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues have a chance to move closer to second
Chelsea takes on Brighton on Boxing Day, with second-place Manchester United in its sights.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues hold firm in the middle of the field and spring forward a few times on the counter to punish Brighton. Chelsea 3, Brighton 0.
