Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will play the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in Bucharest as the Blues become the latest English club to have their European fixture moved due to travel restrictions.

Chelsea were due to face Atleti in the Wanda Metropolitana, Madrid, but the Spanish government's decision to extend a ban on all flights from the United Kingdom until March 2 means that Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to travel. The match will instead take place at the Arena Nationala in Romania on February 23 with kick-off time unchanged.

"UEFA would like to express its gratitude to Club Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea FC for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Romanian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," said European football's governing body.

The change of fixture for Chelsea makes them the fifth club unable to travel for their first leg European knockout tie as the United Kingdom battles with a coronavirus mutation that has prompted many nations to ban flights arriving from the country. Liverpool and Manchester City will face German opposition in Budapest for their Champions League round of 16 ties.

Meanwhile Real Sociedad's home leg in the Europa League last 32 clash with Manchester United will take place in Turin though the Red Devils still intend to welcome the Basque side to Old Trafford for the second leg.

The challenges facing English sides were made apparent by Arsenal last night, who in confirming that the away leg of their Europa League tie with Benfica would take place at Rome's Stadio Olimpico subsequently announced that the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece would host the second fixture, the Gunners' nominal home game. However, hours later they were forced to remove that statement as the Greek government announced new lockdown measures in the Attica region, which includes Piraeus and the capital Athens.

Currently only Tottenham - who will receive an elite athlete exemption to travel to Austria for their tie against Wolfsberger - and Leicester City can face Slavia Prague in the Czech capital.

Only one tie not involving English opposition in the Europa and Champions League has so far been moved with Molde's home game against Hoffenheim to take place at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica.