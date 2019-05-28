Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri walks out of Europa League training on eve of final vs. Arsenal

Chelsea had a training session that was open to the media on Tuesday, the day before its Europa League final match against Arsenal, and it did not go well. At one point during practice, Gonzalo Higuan went in for a tackle on David Luiz and the Brazilian defender did not seemed pleased. The two exchanged words briefly as manager Maurizio Sarri looked on furiously.

Sarri threw his hat into the ground and stormed out of the session. He eventually picked his hat up, just to throw it again and follow it with a kick as he went to the tunnel and left training.

Tempers fraying in the Chelsea camp? 😡



Higuain and Luiz come together in training and Maurizio Sarri is furious! pic.twitter.com/obSZ51KGGd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2019

A Chelsea spokesperson later said Sarri was not mad about the Higuain/Luiz situation, but because the team could not practice some set-pieces with the media being in attendance.

"Maurizio's frustration displayed at the end of training was not related to any of his players, but was due to not being able to practice set-plays in the final 15 minutes of the hour-long training session as it remained open to media."

Chelsea will play Arsenal at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Chelsea has won the Europa League once in its history, defeating Benfica in 2013.