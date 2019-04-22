Chelsea could shake up Premier League top-four table; Tottenham climbs into third in latest soccer power rankings

The Premier League always gives us some surprises, and that was just the case this past weekend when it comes to the top-four battle. While it wasn't a shock to see Tottenham lose at Manchester City 1-0, Arsenal wasn't expected to lose at home to Crystal Palace and Manchester United looked like a good bet to win at Everton. Thanks to the Gunners' 3-2 loss to Palace and Everton's shocking 4-0 win over Manchester United, the scene is set for a massive and potentially season-changing day for Chelsea on Monday.

The Blues have found much-needed consistency, winning five of six in all competitions and three of their last four. That has set up this team perfectly on Monday when the club takes on Burnley at 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Just a draw would put Chelsea into first place, but a win would actually get the Blues into third place, leaping Arsenal and Tottenham. More importantly, it would give them a three-point cushion inside the top four over Arsenal. With Champions League qualification being the main priority, Chelsea can get there with a top-four finish or by winning the Europa League. The Blues face Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals.

Not long ago this team looked left for dead, Maurizio Sarri looked on his way out and it seemed as if they really were destined for a spot outside the top four. But with Eden Hazard continuing to shine and the club beating the teams it is supposed to, Chelsea's season may end up being a success after all.

For more on the Premier League's top four race and standings, click here.

How our rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



Previous rankings: April 15 | April 8 | April 1 | March 11 | March 4 | Feb. 25 | Feb. 18 | Feb. 11 | Feb. 4 | Jan. 28 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 1 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 18 | Dec 10 | Dec 3 | Nov. 26 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 5 | Oct. 30 | Oct. 23 | Oct. 10 | Oct. 3 | Sept. 26 | Sept. 17 | Sept. 4 | Aug. 28 | Aug. 23 | Aug. 15 | Preseason rankings

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Closing in on La Liga title, into the Champions League semifinals and already in the Copa del Rey final. It's been some season so far. 2. Liverpool (ENG) +1 The Reds are just where they want to be -- with a chance to win the Champions League and the Premier League. Pressure is on. 3. Tottenham (ENG) +4 Spurs fans will remember the last week for the rest of their lives. This North London club has really made it's mark. Now it just needs to deliver a trophy. 4. Ajax (NED) +5 The Dutch club has slayed Real Madrid and Juventus, and this team might just be the considered the favorite against Tottenham. Who would have thought. 5. Bayern Munich (GER) -1 Looking good to win the Bundesliga, but the scoring has been inconsistent. As always, this is a team measured by success in Europe. 6. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -- If Atletico is playing in an inferior team, you can practically book a victory. Diego Simeone's squad have overcome some issues this season to put together another nice campaign. 7. Manchester City (ENG) -4 Champions League elimination surely stings more than any other result in the club's history. From mountain high to valley low. Rough. Manchester United on Wednesday is a biggie. 8. Arsenal (ENG) +2 The Gunners have a found some consistency under Unai Emery and are into the Europa League semifinals. The defense needs to step up though. The loss to Crystal Palace was ugly. 9. Juventus (ITA) -5 Heartbreaking to lose to Ajax. Completely outclassed. Is this team just like PSG and seemingly destined to conquer its domestic league and not Europe? 10. Manchester United (ENG) -2 Out of Champions League contention as expected. United's goal shifts to securing a top-four finish in Premier League. A 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday makes it even more challenging. 11. PSG (FRA) -- Champions of Ligue 1 just like pretty much every season, but no campaign will be a raging success util they win the Champions League. 12. Chelsea (ENG) +2 The attack came alive in Europa League and this team also looks like a strong contender to finish in top four in Premier League. Are these the final games with Eden Hazard? 13. Lille (FRA) +1 If this team can hold on to a second-place finish in Ligue 1, then Christophe Galtier has to win the manager of the year award in France. 14. Porto (POR) -1 Not surprising to see this team get crushed by Liverpool. The race to win the league against Benfica is going to be something else. 15. Benfica (POR) -1 Like Porto, Benfica is out of European competition as well as focus shifts to the league. Pressure is on next against Maritomo. 16. Real Madrid (ESP) +2 It just feels like half of the starters or so on this team won't be starters next years. Zinedine Zidane may need to clean house to get this team contending again. 17. Watford (ENG) -- Such a strong season, but it's time to simmer down, be cautious and heal everyone for the FA Cup final vs. Manchester City. 18. Napoli (ITA) -2 For a team that can score so well, failing to find the back of the net against Arsenal was in the Europa League was a bit shocking. The club has scored in its 11 previous matches. 19. RB Leipzig (GER) -- In 30 Bundesliga matches, RB Leipzig has conceded only 23 goals. The best defense in all of Germany by far. 20. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +1 A point back of Bayern with four to go. And the schedule isn't easy: Schalke, Werder Bremen, Fortuna and Monchengladbach. 21. Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) NR Through to the semifinals in the Europa League and looking like quite the Cinderella story. Signing Luka Jovic to a permanent deal was smart. 22. PSV (NED) -- Tied with Ajax in the Dutch league with 77 points. Just three games to go in what is going to be a nail-biting finish. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) NR Rescued a point against Roma and should have enough to hang on to a Champions League spot, but will Lautaro Martinez be the guy in attack? 24.

AC Milan (ITA) -1 Tough draw at Parma. Their dreams of booking a ticket to next season's UCL are still alive. This is far from where AC Milan wants to be, but Gennaro Gattuso has them headed in the right direction. 25. Valencia (ESP) -- Into the semifinals of Europa League after crushing Villarreal and close to fourth in La Liga. This team was left for dead in December and has since turned things around.



Biggest movers: Ajax (up five spots) and Ajax (down five spots)

Out of top 25: Wolves (England)

Honorable mentions: Getafe (ESP) and Atalanta (ITA)