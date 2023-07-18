Wesley Fofana has undergone surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday. The France international, widely regarded as one of the best young center backs in world football, is expected to miss a significant proportion of the 2023-24 campaign and though his club did not put a timescale on his recovery, ACL injuries have been known to rob players of entire seasons.

"Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery," said Chelsea. "The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club's pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required. Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase."

Fofana has suffered a string of injuries in recent years and played only 20 matches for Chelsea in his first season at the club due to a knee injury that sidelined him from the start of October to late February. Prior to making a £75 million move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, he had also broken his leg while playing for Leicester City, sidelining him for nine and a half months. Fofana also suffered knee issues while breaking through at French side Saint-Etienne.

That the youngster has suffered so many problems to his knees at such a young age will prompt longer term questions at Chelsea, but for now there is a more immediate matter for Mauricio Pochettino to grapple with: does he have the requisite depth at center back even for a season without European football. Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta departed without being replaced except by the return of Levi Colwill on loan. He and Benoit Badiashile are promising young options on the left side with Chelsea having rebuffed interest from Brighton in Colwill.

On the right hand side, however, Pochettino is now down to Trevoh Chalobah, whose future had been the subject of much speculation this summer, and Thiago Silva, who turns 39 in September. Silva and Fofana might not have been enough for Pochettino anyway but asking his veteran center back to log more minutes than the 2,352 he registered in last season's Premier League (the equivalent of 26 full games) seems an almighty stretch.

Almost any solution for the Fofana injury necessitates heading into the transfer window. Could Pochettino deploying a back three ease the pressure on all his center backs, making the likes of Marc Cucurella and Reece James more viable options? Even then the numbers seem light, much as they do with a back four. Chelsea will eventually need to replace the ageless Silva, perhaps this injury merely prompts them to push those plans forward by a year. Fofana seemed to be the man destined to be that successor. Now it is hard not to fear that he will not be able to fulfil that role.