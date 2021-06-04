Chelsea have taken up one-year options on both Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud's contracts to keep them at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

The Blues revealed in an announcement that they activated the France international's option back in April while the decision was taken on the Brazilian after the UEFA Champions League final win over Manchester City.

"Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. "He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season.

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April."

While Giroud did not make it onto the pitch in Porto, Silva started before he was forced off through injury and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

"When we brought Thiago in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad," said Granovskaia. "Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honors and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in the same fashion in the coming year."

Giroud has helped Chelsea to three pieces of major silverware since his arrival from Arsenal and won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 while Silva finally succeeded in his personal quest for Champions League glory after frustration with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.