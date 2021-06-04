Chelsea have extended manager Thomas Tuchel's contract by two years after their UEFA Champions League success.

The German arrived in January on an initial 18-month deal after his spell with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end and the extension was "agreed" when he joined the London club.

Tuchel has led the Blues to European glory and an FA Cup final already and secured UCL qualification via the Premier League before last week's victory over Manchester City in Porto.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal," said the 47-year-old. "I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family. There is far more to come, and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added that Tuchel "slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family. Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League."

Tuchel was the first coach to reach the UCL final in consecutive editions with different teams and Chelsea's second European title was his first after going close with PSG in 2020.