Chelsea find themselves on the verge of slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table after Sunday's 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane and Oliver Skipp did the damage with second-half goals to bury Graham Potter's men which leaves the Blues 10th -- level on points with Aston Villa in 11th -- and 10 points adrift of the European places.

It was another wretched outing in what is turning into a barren run for Chelsea with Potter now under serious pressure to turn things around before the situation becomes untenable which it is already getting close to. Considering the severity of the Englishman's situation pre-game and the startling numbers, it is little wonder why speculation has started regarding how much more patience he will be shown by American owner Todd Boehly.

We take a closer look at some of those numbers with 10 crazy ones that show just how rough of a patch it has been by a club that has spent like crazy but cannot seem to buy a win:

0

No Blues player has scored seven goals or better this season while Arsenal and Manchester City have four apiece. Manchester City's Erling Haaland has scored four more goals than Chelsea's current total of 23.

0.27

Chelsea's goals per game record in 2023, which spans 11 matches across all competitions. Of their four goals scored this calendar year, three have been away from home with just one scored at Stamford Bridge.

0.5

Potter's side have six goals from their last 12 Premier League games which is the worst record of any team since early November. They have not scored more than once in a game since their final match of 2022 which was a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth.

1

Chelsea have one win all calendar year so far which came in a 1-0 success against Crystal Palace in mid-January. The last time they recorded back-to-back victories was in October before the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

1.16

This is Potter's Premier League points per game ratio since taking over from Thomas Tuchel. The Englishman has 21 points from a possible 54 over 18 games while the German managed 10 points from 18 possible before his dismissal at a ratio of 1.67 -- better than his successor.

5

It is now five games without a Premier League win for Chelsea and that one victory is part of a nine-match spell which also includes four losses.

10

The six-time champions are 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of any European qualification, and 10 points clear of the relegation places.

13

Only six clubs have an equal or worse scoring record in the Premier League than Chelsea with the Blues behind 13 other sides for league goals scored. West Ham United have also scored 23 times so it is only AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Everton faring worse at present.

14

Chelsea are currently 14 points away from the Champions League places despite remaining in this current edition -- for now. Four of the teams between them and fourth place also have games in hand over the Londoners.

344

Chelsea's current goal drought is 344 minutes and counting. Their most recent goal was scored by Joao Felix in a 1-1 draw away at West Ham.