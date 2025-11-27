On Tuesday, an 18-year-old scored for Chelsea in the Champions League with Estevao finding the back of the net in their 3-0 victory over Barcelona, but on Wednesday, the next player who may do it scored in 17-year-old winger Dastan Satpayev as Kairat Almaty lost 3-2 to Copenhagen The young talent scored the first Champions League goal of his career, and with that goal, he was able to become the third youngest player to ever score in Champions League play at only 17 years and 106 days old. Only Lamine Yamal at 17 years and 68 days and Ansu Fati at 17 years and 40 days have accomplished the feat at a younger age than the Kairat man.

You'd think, oh, teams around the world may take notice to enter a bidding war for him, but back in February, Chelsea got ahead of the race, signing him to a deal for €4 million with add-ons ons which is a transfer record for the Kazakhstan Premier League. The global market may move quickly, but Chelsea's scouts move faster when it comes to finding future talent.

Satpayev will remain at Kairat on loan until August of 2026, before then moving to the Premier League side. He made his senior debut at 15 and has quickly become the hottest prospect in Kazakhstan and could also become the first player ever from the country to feature in the Premier League. Given what he's done in the Champions League this season, there's reason as to why he may. Only 10 teenagers have scored in Champions League play this season, and four are on Chelsea's books.

Teenagers to score in the UCL this season

Name Age Club Number of goals Estevao 18 Chelsea 3 Lamine Yamal 18 Barcelona 2 Geovany Quenda 18 Sporting CP 2 Viktor Dadason 17 Copenhagen 2 Lennart Karl 17 Bayern Munich 2 Tyrique George 19 Chelsea 1 Marc Guiu 19 Chelsea 1 Senny Mayulu 19 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Dastan Satpayev 17 Kairat Almaty 1 Christian Kofane 19 Bayer Leverkusen 1

The Blues are in a place where they could be set for seasons to come with the young talent already in the side and on the way in the future. This is without even taking a look at who the next players are that could be coming from Strasbourg in France, under the same ownership, where 18-year-old Kendry Paez is currently getting acclimated to European soccer.

Satpayev has speed and can finish with both feet, while he's already getting experience of playing against sides like Real Madrid. Already with 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions at only 17, it's easy to see why the Blues would look to get a deal done quickly and adding even more talent to a club that's already second in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca has also brought along youth well, and it'll pay dividends as Chelsea continues to turn into a force.