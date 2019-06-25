Chelsea granted permission to speak to Frank Lampard about its managerial vacancy
The Blues legend and current Derby County manager was granted permission to speak to his old club
With Maurizio Sarri now off to Juventus, Chelsea appears to be narrowing in on its next head coach, and it could be a familiar face. Derby County announced on Tuesday that it had granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about its vacant managerial position.
Here's more from the press release sent out by the Rams:
With preseason fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.
The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.
The 41-year-old Lampard nearly got Derby County promoted to the Premier League in his first season in charge, reaching the EFL Playoff final before losing to Aston Villa. Lampard has seemed like a logical choice for the club in a trying time that includes a transfer ban, a team thin in attack and with some questions at the back, with Antonio Rudiger coming off a a knee injury.
Lampard played for Chelsea from 2001-2014, winning 13 trophies, including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.
He went 24-17-16 in his first season at Derby.
The Blues sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid but have brought in young American Christian Pulisic as the marquee signing for next season.
