Eden Hazard has retired at just 32 years of age. The Belgian forward, set to go down in Chelsea history as one of their greatest ever players, has been wracked by injuries in recent years and his departure from the professional game had seemed increasingly likely after the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid this summer.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," said Hazard in his announcement on social media. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world."

Hazard played just 54 league games for Madrid after joining them for an initial €112 million. He would ultimately win the Champions League that eluded him at Stamford Bridge as well as two La Liga titles and a Club World Cup, but his time at his boyhood club will ultimately go down as a great disappointment for all parties.

Certainly he failed to recapture the Premier League form that made him one of the most devastating players in the game while in Chelsea blue. Over seven seasons in London, Hazard won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a brace of Europa Leagues. He was also named the PFA and FWA player of the year in 2015, the year he was far and away the best player in England as Jose Mourinho's side romped to the title.

His defining moments in a Chelsea shirt are numerous. Even his final season with the club seems to have enough hits for a lifetime: his brilliant farewell game against Arsenal in the Europa League final, a stunning strike at Anfield or a slaloming run through the West Ham defense. For many neutrals, however, Hazard will be best remembered for the stunning goal he scored against Tottenham late in the 2015-16 season, a disastrous one for him and Chelsea which was concluded in spectacular fashion as his strike from just inside the box handed the Premier League title to Leicester City at Tottenham's expense.

Hazard, who had joined from French side LOSC Lille in the days after the Blues first Champions League win and left two years before their second, left Chelsea with 110 goals to his name in 352 appearances. It was also as a Chelsea player that he enjoyed his greatest success with the Belgian national team, whose so-called golden generation finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

"I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."