Chelsea highlights: Blues crush Stoke City as Drinkwater scores world-class golazo

Chelsea had no trouble with Stoke City on Saturday in the Premier League, winning 5-0 while giving us an absolutely delightful goal as we near the end of 2017.

Danny Drinkwater made it 2-0 in the first half thanks to this gorgeous hit to the far post that no goalkeeper could save. Look at this beauty:

Pedro shows off some tekkers on the wing but his attempted cross is blocked and finds its way to Drinkwater who finishes into the far post side netting on the volley. Class goal. 2-0. #CFC pic.twitter.com/kfTC4VRkah — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) December 30, 2017

The game was over at that point, as the Blues rolled in a dominant display. As for Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City, it's his best moment as a member of the club and a goal we will all look back on when the league season concludes in May.