Chelsea highlights: Blues crush Stoke City as Drinkwater scores world-class golazo

This may just be the best goal of his life

Chelsea had no trouble with Stoke City on Saturday in the Premier League, winning 5-0 while giving us an absolutely delightful goal as we near the end of 2017.

Danny Drinkwater made it 2-0 in the first half thanks to this gorgeous hit to the far post that no goalkeeper could save. Look at this beauty:

The game was over at that point, as the Blues rolled in a dominant display. As for Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City, it's his best moment as a member of the club and a goal we will all look back on when the league season concludes in May. 

