As Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the EFL Cup, it's a good time to take a look at the beginning of the Xabi Alonso era at the club. On the surface, it has had its highs, like a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, but it has also brought lows, such as losing to Tottenham while Cole Palmer picked up a red card. As the Blues look to return to Champions League play, it's becoming very apparent that they're missing Enzo Fernandez following his departure to Manchester City over the summer. There isn't much that could've been done to keep the Argentine, as he wanted to follow his former manager to the Etihad, but the fallout has been serious, as only teams in the relegation race are allowing more goals per 90 minutes than Chelsea's 1.71.

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With a Liverpool side that's waking up under Andoni Iraola, as Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola find their footing while Alexander Isak gets back to his best, it's a challenge that could break a defense that has already been struggling and see the cup run come to an end for the Blues, especially since Emi Martínez will still be sidelined with a broken jaw after being added from Aston Villa to upgrade the defense.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea, odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Liverpool +120; Draw +275; Chelsea +185

Cole Palmer will be suspended, while Joao Pedro and Reece James will also miss the match, straining Alonso's already thin squad. Missing just one of these players would give Alonso tough decisions to make, but the entire group puts an already weak defense at risk. At their best, Chelsea want to be on the front foot pressing, and their open-play defense has been able to get back and stay in position when needed, thanks to Maxence Lacroix being able to organize the backline. The Frenchman usually stays back when the attack goes forward and is able to fly into tackles to protect his keeper.

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The issue has been set plays. When Martinez isn't in net, Chelsea's other keepers lack command of the box. It wouldn't be a huge problem if they weren't giving up set-piece opportunities with their constant fouling. Add it all up, and while there's been clear improvement under Alonso, Chelsea still have a long way to go to make it back to Europe's premier competition.

Monaco did scupper some of their plans by pulling out of a deal to sell Lamine Camara to the Blues when it seemed like Folarin Balogun was going to Everton. While Camara would've helped with these issues, Alonso also needs to set the team up to play more directly and lean into the strength of his front three. Ceding possession to go direct does expose defensive flaws, but that's also something the Blues need to do at this stage, since scoring goals is the best form of defense they have.

When there's time to add more to the squad and use some of this Fernandez cash, this could change, but until then, Chelsea are among the most unusual sides in the world, which will lead to a fascinating tie with Liverpool. It's one they need to win, and a loss would confirm what the numbers already show. The Blues can't keep getting away with it, because this isn't a Champions League team yet. All signs point to them getting there, but doing it this season would be ahead of schedule and down to struggles by teams like Manchester United. With Aston Villa turning things around in ninth, the table could look quite different a month from now.