Graham Potter has revealed that he and his family have received death threats as fan frustration at Chelsea's results spills far beyond what is acceptable.

Potter has struggled for results since being appointed Chelsea manager in September with last week's defeat to Southampton leaving the Blues 10th in the Premier League table with two top flight wins and only one home goal in 2023.

"As much as I've had support I've had some not very nice emails that have come through that want me to die and want my kids to die, so obviously that's not pleasant to receive," said Potter.

"The challenge for me is, 'OK, how do I conduct myself?' That's what I always turn round to. The higher you go, the more pressure you have on how you are as a person. I want to succeed here. There is this nonsense that I don't care. Where does that come from? Where's your evidence on that?

"If you go to work and somebody's swearing abuse at you, it's not going to be pleasant. You can answer it two ways. I could say I don't care, but you know I'm lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we're hardwired to be socially connected.

"Ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all. I understand supporters go home and they're annoyed because the team aren't winning but, I assure you, my life for the last three, four months has been fairly average, apart from the fact I'm really grateful for this experience."

Chelsea are ready to offer Potter and his family any aid that they require. Meanwhile fan groups rounded on those who sent threats in the name of their club; the Chelsea Supporters Trust insisting that those individual "do not represent" their fellow fans.

Their statement said: "The Chelsea Supporters' Trust is appalled that Graham Potter and his family have been subjected to death threats. The actions of these individuals are disgusting, and they do not represent Chelsea FC supporters. No manager and their family should be subjected to any threats of this nature - we are deeply disappointed.

"While debate and criticism regarding personnel and performances are part of the game, this must never escalate into abusive behavior directed at individuals and family members. These threats are beyond unacceptable and we support any subsequent investigation."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's trip to Tottenham on Sunday, Potter acknowledged that there will be those who feel little sympathy for a man who is paid several million pounds a year. However he went on to insist in an interview with Sky Sports that the abuse has not rocked him.

"The world is tough for everybody," he said in his press conference. "We're going through an energy crisis, a cost-of-living crisis. People are striking every other week. Things are difficult so nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager. You asked me 'is it hard?' and I say 'yes it is, you suffer'. You get upset when you are in private and you show real emotion with your family.

"My job is to act how I think I should act in the best way for the team and the club and act with the integrity that is right for me. I never want to be anybody else. I don't want to be fake. I will be me and I will do my best and if my best isn't good enough, OK I accept that.

"You know there's a problem when the email that has been sent is from 'potterbastard@gmail.com.'"