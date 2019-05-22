Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri discusses future with the club: 'I'm happy to stay in the Premier League'

As rumors continue to swirl regarding the future of Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri, the Italian manager decided to address them on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal next week. Linked with a move to Juventus -- and with rumors floating that Frank Lampard will take over the Chelsea job -- Sarri said he's happy at the club and that he is going to talk to club about his situation.

"I am very happy to stay in the Premier League. Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the Premier League I think," Sarri said. "We have to discuss the situation, but it is normal in every season. At the end, you have to discuss it with the club."

"I am happy to stay in the Premier League. We have to discuss the situation, but this is normal"



Maurizio Sarri responds to rumours that the Europa League Final could be his final game in charge of Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/vw3TCKVdPb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2019

Juventus has been heavily linked after the departure of Massimo Allegri, who stepped down following another Serie A title with the club. Sarri led the resurgence of Italian club Napoli before heading to London. Sarri has proven over two seasons what he can bring to the team, despite the expected departure of Eden Hazard. After a fifth-place finish in his first season, he guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the league and two cup finals this season. Chelsea also added young American star Christian Pulisic to the roster for next season.

Chelsea takes on city rival Arsenal next Wednesday in the Europa League final, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).