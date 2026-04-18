Manchester United will be without all their senior center backs for a crucial clash against Chelsea after Lisandro Martinez's red card suspension was upheld. As the season enters its final stretch, there's still a good chance, almost a certainty, that the Premier League will end up with five Champions League places due to the European coefficient, but United only lead sixth-place Chelsea by seven points, so a win by the Blues could go a long way to pushing for Europe's top competition next season.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United, odds

Date : Saturday, April 18 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 18 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea +110; Draw +260; Manchester United +225

The Blues have struggled so far under Liam Rosenior, but after Moises Caicedo signed a contract extension, that could help change the narrative for a team that has lost three straight in league play. The new manager bounce is gone for Rosenior, and with Cole Palmer struggling to score, the woes have continued for Chelsea this season. United's form hasn't been much better, only winning two of their last five matches, and red cards have also become an issue, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez sent off in back-to-back matches.

If Michael Carrick can finish the season in a Champions League place for the club, he'll stand a chance at becoming United's long-term manager. However, the group of managers who will be available in the summer is now expanding, with Andoni Iraola announcing that he'll depart Bournemouth. Combine that with Oliver Glasner also leaving Crystal Palace, Xabi Alonso on the market, and World Cup managers likely also entering the fray after this summer's tournament, if there's any doubt about whether Carrick is the man to lead United, there will be ample other potential directions to go in order to push United forward.

Going into Stamford Bridge and winning without any center backs will be a tall task for the Red Devils, but these are the kind of games that can show that Carrick should be the guy moving forward, as it takes tactical flexibility to do so. Of course, it helps that Casemiro has been a menace on set pieces and that Bruno Fernandes has been creating chances left and right with 17 Premier League assists this season, but if Chelsea can put together a balanced approach for the match, this should favor Rosenior's men given United's under-manned defense.

Prediction

Chelsea's scoring woes will remain, but they'll get just enough out of their attack to win at home, making this a true race for the final Champions League place behind Pedro Neto, leading the attack. Heroics from Bruno Fernandes won't be enough in this one. Score: Chelsea 2, Manchester United 1