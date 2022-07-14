What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Things are heating up for Manchester United as they get closer to deals for Lisandro Martinez and Frenkie de Jong, but Cristiano Ronaldo was dealt a blow as Chelsea aren't interested in acquiring him. With Martinez getting closer to Manchester United, Oleksandr Zinchenko could become an option for Arsenal too. Catch up on all of that and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the decisions that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Chelsea back out of Cristiano Ronaldo sweepstakes

The Blues have been up to business this summer, but despite new club co-owner and interim director Todd Boehly exploring all options to bolster the attack, a move for veteran superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to fruition. As things stand, Chelsea do not plan to submit a bid to Manchester United for his services.

According to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel, who has worked closely with Boehly during the summer window, decided Ronaldo would not be a worthwhile addition. With doors seemingly closing left and right -- PSG and Bayern Munich have already turned down approaches from his agent Jorge Mendes -- the Portuguese attacker may end up stuck at Manchester United playing Europa League football to start the season.

That would feel like the worst possible outcome for all parties given that Ronaldo -- through his agent -- made his intentions publicly clear. There would be more of a magnifying glass than usual zoomed in on his every move at Manchester United. It's not a distraction that Erik ten Hag needs as he looks to set up a team in his image. If Barcelona are able to negotiate a deal for Robert Lewandowski, would Bayern end up back on the table? Let's wait and see.

Manchester United close in on Lisandro Martinez

One of ten Hag's top targets will be joining the Red Devils in a deal worth at least €50 million. Martinez is a ball-playing defender who will have a large role in United's system. He's also able to also play left back or in midfield. The biggest question is will the 24-year-old Argentine will be able to take Harry Maguire's spot in the starting lineup. After a slow start to the summer for Manchester United, things are certainly falling into place now.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Frenkie de Jong closes in on Manchester United

The Manchester United midfield could be getting a big boost after the club agreed to a fee of €85 million, with €10 million of it in add-ons. That said, reaching an agreement on personal terms may get tricky due to de Jong's wage situation and desire to stay at Barcelona. According to Miguel Delaney, de Jong won't leave Barcelona unless his deferred wages are paid to him. It's a unique situation due to their financial issues, but de Jong is owed €17 million even though Barcelona were able to complete the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United.

If things are resolved so that United can get de Jong, he instantly makes playing ten Hag's style easier. Comfortable dribbling or passing, de Jong would be crucial to making United's press work as he can transition from defense to attack in the blink of an eye. Considering his time at center back for Barcelona, de Jong can also defend enough to not be a liability in ten Hag's midfield three. A reunion here makes too much sense, but there are still 17 million reasons why Barcelona can't get a cash influx from Manchester United yet.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Arsenal working to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City

With Martinez getting closer to United, Arsenal would still like a left back on the market. Zinchenko, who's seeking consistent first-team minutes, could become available as Manchester City chase Marc Cucurella. Naturally, an attacking midfielder, Zinchenko's transition to left back has been nothing short of impressive as he has gotten better at the position each year. It's another area where familiarity with Mikel Arteta could help similarly to acquiring Gabriel Jesus earlier in the summer. Everton and other Premier League teams are also interested but Arsenal would likely be in the pole position to sign Zinchenko if they meet Manchester City's valuation. He would provide direct competition to Kieran Tierney.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.