Contrasting styles will meet on Sunday as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea will have a chance to announce themselves as Premier League title contenders if they can secure a result against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Gunners are one of the only teams not to concede a goal in this young season as even with center back William Saliba sidelined, his partner in defense, Gabriel, has anchored the back line, but he'll have quite a test in Chelsea.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Date: Sunday, September 6 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -143; Draw +280; Chelsea +375

The Blues have scored seven goals in two matches as their attacking core of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer have gelled quickly in the early stage of the season to push the attack forward. After Palmer struggled to score last season outside of penalties, it's clear that now that he's healthy, he's a force to be reckoned with in the league and will is a key player who Arsenal will be keying in on. But the defense hasn't come together under Alonso as quickly as the attack has, conceding five goals during this time. Given the change in system and even at goalkeeper with Emi Martinez joining from Aston Villa, it makes sense that the defense is behind the attack, and that's where Arsenal can exploit the lack of midfield depth for the Blues.

Enzo Fernandez made a move to Manchester City on deadline day, and Chelsea thought they'd have a chance to add Lamine Camara from Monaco. But then, after terms had been agreed between the two clubs, Monaco pulled the plug on the deal when it seemed like they'd be selling Folarin Balogun to Everton instead. The American striker's move fell through and he's still at the club, so no one got what they wanted during the transfer window, and the Blues were caught in the fallout and will have to roll with what they have. Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Valentin Barco are the only natural midfielders on the roster. Players like Reece James can step up when needed, but this midfield is what will determine how far Chelsea can go this season.

There has already been improvement under Alonso, and without European competitions this season, Chelsea can ride this to return to the Champions League if they finish in the top four or five, but having any weakness when facing Arsenal is something that Arteta will find. There are plenty of players who can hurt you on the Gunners, and with Declan Rice anchoring their own midfield, Chelsea will need something special to get points from the game. Arsenal could rotate as Napoli awaits them on Wednesday in Champions League play. By now, Arsenal knows what they need to do in order to balance both competitions while not sacrificing Premier League play, but with this being the biggest test so far this season for both sides, it will be a fascinating watch.

If Chelsea wants to be taken seriously as title contenders, these are the kinds of games that Alonso has to get points from. Until proven otherwise, it's a 1a and 1b situation between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title, but the Blues have what it takes to crash the party. Showing that they can hang with Arsenal on Sunday would go a long way to showing that they're back on the right track, especially as the defense would seem more prepared to concede three goals than to keep Arsenal from scoring. Anything can happen, but with the Blues heading away to the Emirates, the odds won't be on their side. Then again, Alonso's claim to managerial fame was leading Bayer Leverkusen to an undefeated season in the Bundesliga while securing the title in the 2023-24 season, so he knows a thing or two about defying the odds.