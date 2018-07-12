Chelsea reportedly sacks Antonio Conte, and Twitter has a lot of mixed feelings

Antonio Conte reportedly being fired by Chelsea on Thursday doesn't come as much of a shock. The former Italy manager, who came on in 2016, led Chelsea to a Premier League title and an FA Cup championship in his short span on Chelsea's bench. However, he wasn't present at the team's training this summer, which was a clear sign that he wouldn't be with the team for the last 12 months of his contract.

Replacing "The Godfather" on the bench will reportedly be Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

Some Chelsea fans weren't terribly upset by the news.

Chelsea fans react to Antonio Conte’s sacking: pic.twitter.com/Y59mGX25WZ — SarriDaily. 🚬 (@CarefreeDailyFC) July 12, 2018

Some people actually thought Conte was staying. As IF that was ever going to happen after all that’s gone on.



Club decline to comment on the news so far, but that needn’t worry you, Conte has gone. Even said his farewells to Cobham staff today. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) July 12, 2018

That text message to Diego Costa was the beginning of the end for Antonio Conte..plus taking on the club repeatedly throughout the season for not securing his targets was tiresome. Let’s not talk about some of the performances we saw on the pitch. Unacceptable. Unfortunate. — Jermaine (@TonyJermaine) July 12, 2018

Conte sacked... looks like this farce of a situation is finally being resolved. Overall he did a great job for Chelsea, and it’s a shame to see him go - but he had to. Didn’t help himself the second half of last season, acted completely stupidly. Onwards 👊 — CFC FANTV (@cfc_fantv) July 12, 2018

Conte gone:



I’d like to thank my girlfriend, my family, my friends, my dog & my mailman for this wonderful moment. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 12, 2018

Conte sacked, Jorginho medical in progress, Sarri to be announced soon and Barcelona preparing to bid for Willian, once again. I truly love this game man. — BK (@BranoCFC) July 12, 2018

For other fans, however, the departure is a bit more bittersweet.

Antonio Conte



Thank you for the memories:

🏆Premier League

🏆FA Cup



Two seasons two remember.

Now a new era begins! pic.twitter.com/IFGOq5PM9D — Joe (@StamfordKing) July 12, 2018

Thank you for everything💯

Amore Conte 💙 X x x pic.twitter.com/zCxAv9YQbj — Stacey👸🏼 (@staceyprincess3) July 12, 2018

Adios Conte, thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/u38d1Y3DK6 — WeAreChelseaFC (@WeAreChelseaFC) July 12, 2018

Personally, I think Conte is a genius as a coach. Terrible politician but Sarri will have to be very special indeed to do better than him. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 12, 2018

We've had our ups and downs with Antonio Conte over the past two years, but we are extremely grateful for what this man has brought to this club, our club.



Grazie! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SmT60vagDL — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) July 12, 2018

So, farewell, Antonio Conte. Two seasons: one PL title; one FA Cup. But constant sniping between him and the club, and a hit and miss second season lacking in direction on all sides, resulted in the longest, slowest sacking of Roman Abramovich's Chelsea tenure. Arrivederci. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) July 12, 2018

There's a lot to unpack from Conte's firing, but the bottom line is that constant bickering with the team made his situation in Chelsea untenable. That combined with his beef with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho making Chelsea a target seemed to simply be too much to reconcile with. Conte may be fondly remembered by some Chelsea fans for his success with the team, but to others the bickering will only serve to mar his tenure on Chelsea's bench.