Chelsea FC beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday in a Women's Super League match that featured two controversial penalty calls between the two rivals. The match featured two UWSNT stars playing for Manchester City as Sam Mewis got the start and played a full match, and Rose Lavelle subbed on in the second half.

From kickoff, Chelsea appeared to be on the front foot, retaining possession, keeping the ball in City's half, and getting into dangerous spaces. The team was unable to breakthrough on goal despite the strong play, and a controversial handball was awarded in the 35th minute.

Manchester City forward Ellen White was issued a yellow card, though replays showing the ball hitting Demi Stokes' hip. With no VAR available in the women's domestic leagues across the globe, the call stood, and Chelsea's Maren Mjelde converted.

The second half continued to favor the Blues, as Australian international Sam Kerr broke through on goal to put her club up 2-0 in the 57th minute. During the 73rd minute a handball penalty on Chelsea's Millie Bright went in favor of Manchester City, with Chloe Kelly converted to cut the lead.

The game would ultimately be put away thanks to a third goal for Chelsea from Fran Kirby in the 79th minute. Kirby, who has made a resounding comeback after being sidelined with pericarditis, netted the final goal on the day for Chelsea after assisting on Kerr's goal earlier.