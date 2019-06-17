Chelsea set to offer Frank Lampard coaching job to replace Maurizio Sarri, report says
The former Blues legend could be coming home
With Maurizio Sarri officially off to Juventus, Chelsea has a big decision to make when finding its new manager. As of now, all signs point to that person being club legend Frank Lampard. According to ESPN, Chelsea will be making a formal approach for Lampard this week, with the intent to offer him a three-year deal.
It's a marriage that makes perfect sense. Aside from his long history at the club as a player, Lampard has had an impressive start to his career as a manager. He got Derby County within one victory of Premier League promotion and also knocked out Premier League club Southampton in the FA Cup while competing with top-flight teams in the competition.
He's someone who knows the history of the club well and could help weather the storm with this current transfer ban. He'd be in charge of new star signing Christian Pulisic, who officially joined in January and will be with the club following the Gold Cup. Having played with some of the players still on the roster, he'd come in with a fine understanding of what this team can do. Chelsea's next coach will have to deal with the loss of superstar Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, but the team is returning to the Champions League next season after a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.
In one season, Lampard went 24-17-16 at Derby. His team lost to Aston Villa in the Championship Playoff final at Wembley last month.
