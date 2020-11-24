There were two matches in the early slate of Champions League games on Tuesday, and they both ended in quite exciting fashion. Both victors, Chelsea and Sevilla, got their three points in their respective group stage match through late game-winning goals.

In both cases, the goals came as a result of a counter attack from the eventual winners. With Chelsea's against Rennes, a trio of Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech charged at goal. Ziyech fed the ball to Werner, but keeper Alfred Gomis was able to get the stop and rebound it high. Unfortunately for the French side, the ball wasn't cleared far enough away and Giroud was able to sky towards it and head the ball into the back of the net.

Sevilla began their break off of an errant pass from Krasnador. A four-man crew from the Spanish side made the push, but the ball only ended up between two players: Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir. En-Nesyri made his pass to the forward on his right, and Munir followed it up with a shot on goal. Just like Werner's, his shot was blocked. But unlike the Chelsea player, the ball returned right to him and he made his second effort count with an absolute rocket into the bottom far corner of the net.

The goals clinch spots in the knockout stage for both Chelsea and Sevilla, although in Sevilla's case that also means that their impressive Europa league streak will come to an end.

With six games happening in the latter slate of Champions League matches, it's almost impossible that they continue the perfect streak of late winners. But perhaps that's a good thing since those two early matches had enough excitement for any one fan to enjoy.