Chelsea signs Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for $73.1M, becomes most expensive transfer for an American player
The 20-year-old American will finish out the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea over the summer
American soccer star Christian Pulisic is headed to the Premier League. Just days after CBS Sports reported that those close to the player fully expected him to join Chelsea, the player has agreed to terms on a move to the English club and it was officially announced on Wednesday. Pulisic joins the Blues in a deal worth $73.1 million, but he stays at Dortmund for the remainder of the season on loan. It's the most expensive transfer for an American player and the third-most expensive transfer Chelsea has ever made. Pulisic's contract is for five and a half years.
Chelsea Football Club and Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Dortmund before linking up with the Blues ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The USA international, who plays as a right winger, or on the left or behind a striker, said: 'In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players.'
Pulisic will serve as a young but experienced player for the Blues, one they need on the wing with Pedro and Willian aging. His versatility will allow him to play on both wings as needed, with Chelsea also recognizing his ability centrally as he often plays with the United States national team.
In the end, Pulisic gets his move and the Blues get one of the world's best young talents.
