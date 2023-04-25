Chelsea star defender Reece James and midfield Mason Mount are set to miss the rest of the Premier League season due to injury, interim manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. The duo have dealt with injuries throughout the campaign and likely won't return to action until the summer, though Lampard hinted that perhaps they could play the last game of the season. The former Chelsea legend did not specify what the injuries were.

"Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not," Lampard said ahead of Wednesday's match against Brentford. "Kai [Havertz] won't be available tomorrow."

James' absence is a big blow for the stumbling Blues, who have fired two managers and one interim boss before the end of April. Thomas Tuchel started the season before being replaced by Brighton's Graham Potter in September, but he was gone earlier this month with the team in the bottom half of the Premier League. Bruno Saltor took over as interim boss and was replaced after just one game with Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge. This all comes after spending $350 million in the winter transfer window, including on Argentina's World Cup star midfielder Enzo Fernandez, but none of it has panned out.

James, one of the team's most consistent performers, has no natural replacement in this team, though CBS Sports soccer journalist and Premier League expert James Benge experts Ruben Loftus-Cheek to get significant minutes in his place.

As for Mount, he hasn't registered a goal or an assist in the calendar year. He's dealt with nagging injuries and has surpassed 60 minutes just once since early February. He hasn't featured for the team in the league since February 26 as rumors of a summer move pick up.

Chelsea have won just 10 of their 31 league games this campaign and are averaging under a goal scored per game. Only four teams have a worse scoring record in the league, three of which are in the relegation zone.

The Blues are 11 points clear of relegation but 20 points back of a Champions League spot. The club are reportedly in talks with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to be their next head coach.