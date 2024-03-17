Chelsea overcame a crisis of their own making at Stamford Bridge, restoring the two-goal lead they had blown early in the second half to beat Leicester City 4-2 and reach their 12th FA Cup semfinal in the last 19 seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino's men looked to be cruising into the last four at the interval, Cole Palmer converting just before the break to double a 13th minute lead when Marc Cucurella converted a Nicolas Jackson cross at the back post. The lead might have been even greater at the break had Raheem Sterling not drilled a penalty into the boots of Jakub Stolarczyk, the latest frustrating low in what has been a demoralizing time in west London for the one-time England international. However, the Blues have not kept a clean sheet since January 26 and Championship leaders Leicester only ever looked one pass away from testing the nervy Robert Sanchez.

Ultimately they did not have to do much themselves to halve Chelsea's advantage, Axel Disasi booting a back pass well away from Sanchez and into his own goal under pressure from Patson Daka. Before long, Leicester were level off their first shot on target, Stephy Mavididi delivering a curling strike worthy of the man who first inspired and then coached him, CBS Sports' own Thierry Henry.

Stamford Bridge was growing mutinous, howls of frustration emanating from supporters when Pochettino withdrew the sparky Mykhailo Mudryk rather than Sterling to make way for Carney Chukwuemeka. That came after Chelsea had been denied a penalty but handed a man advantage when VAR concluded that Callum Doyle had not fouled Jackson in the box as referee Andy Madley had initially believed.

With over 20-plus minutes to go, if Leicester were to take the game to extra time the visitors hunkered down deep, Chelsea ballooning a shot count that would peak at 26. The 23rd proved to be the most important, Chukwuemeka justifying his introduction in a brilliant give-and-go with Palmer before slotting past Stolarczyk in the 93rd minute. A mountain of added time would still bring another for the hosts, substitute Noni Madueke driving up from halfway before bending a shot in.

Chelsea will be in the hat with Manchester City, Coventry City and the winner of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United for the Wembley semifinals. The Blues have competed in five of the last seven FA Cup finals but have won only once, beating Manchester United in 2018. They have not lost any of the last 10 semifinals in which they have competed.