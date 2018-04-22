Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup final thanks to Olivier Giroud's winner vs. Southampton

The FA Cup final is set. Just a day after Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea edged Southampton, 2-0, in the second semifinal on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The May 19 final will feature the Blues and the Red Devils.

Olivier Giroud, who the team picked up in the winter transfer window from Arsenal, scored a marvelous goal, leaving three defenders and the goalkeeper on the ground in the process, finishing into a wide-open goal. Take a look:

Chelsea storm out of the break as Olivier Giroud scores the opening goal just 30 seconds into the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/KCGvlfsguY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 22, 2018

That's a fine goal from the Frenchman, and even more impressive because he isn't the most agile guy I've ever seen. But he weaves in and out, leaves the defenders helpless and fires his team through to the final in his biggest moment of the season.