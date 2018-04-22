Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup final thanks to Olivier Giroud's winner vs. Southampton

Chelsea will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley

The FA Cup final is set. Just a day after Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea edged Southampton, 2-0, in the second semifinal on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The May 19 final will feature the Blues and the Red Devils.

Olivier Giroud, who the team picked up in the winter transfer window from Arsenal, scored a marvelous goal, leaving three defenders and the goalkeeper on the ground in the process, finishing into a wide-open goal. Take a look:

That's a fine goal from the Frenchman, and even more impressive because he isn't the most agile guy I've ever seen. But he weaves in and out, leaves the defenders helpless and fires his team through to the final in his biggest moment of the season. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES