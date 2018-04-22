Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup final thanks to Olivier Giroud's winner vs. Southampton
Chelsea will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley
The FA Cup final is set. Just a day after Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea edged Southampton, 2-0, in the second semifinal on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The May 19 final will feature the Blues and the Red Devils.
Olivier Giroud, who the team picked up in the winter transfer window from Arsenal, scored a marvelous goal, leaving three defenders and the goalkeeper on the ground in the process, finishing into a wide-open goal. Take a look:
That's a fine goal from the Frenchman, and even more impressive because he isn't the most agile guy I've ever seen. But he weaves in and out, leaves the defenders helpless and fires his team through to the final in his biggest moment of the season.
