Highly rated young defender Marc Guehi is set to leave Chelsea, signing for Crystal Palace as the Eagles look to build a youthful core to Patrick Vieira's side.

The England under-21 international impressed on loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season and has been held in high regard at Stamford Bridge for some time. However, with two years to run on his deal, Guehi and Chelsea entered this summer at a crossroads and have ultimately agreed that a permanent move is best for his career. It has been suggested that Thomas Tuchel's side could ultimately earn up to $27.7 million (£20 million) for the youngster.

Chelsea will also retain the rights to match any future fee that Palace agree to sell Guehi for -- a similar deal to that which they struck when they sold Nathan Ake to Bournemouth -- and will receive a percentage of any future fee should the Eagles sell him to another club.

Guehi, who made 40 appearances for Swansea last season and played in their defeat to Brentford in the EFL Championship playoff final, is the latest young addition from the lower leagues to the Palace squad. Michael Olise signed from Reading earlier this summer whilst Eberechi Eze enjoyed a standout debut season at Selhurst Park before suffering an injury late in the campaign.

With Gary Cahill and Scott Dann all out of contract, the addition of Guehi bolsters Vieira's numbers in central defense though further recruitment is expected by Palace as they look to bring down the average age of a squad that was one of the youngest in the Premier League last season.

For Chelsea, Guehi follows fellow academy graduate Fikayo Tomori in departing for a significant sum with the England center back having joined AC Milan after a successful loan spell. With the door also open for Kurt Zouma to depart Tuchel could be in the market for a new signing and has been linked with Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule and Jules Kounde of Sevilla.