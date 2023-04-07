Club soccer was back with a bang this week after the international break and we are set for another weekend of critical action across the European leagues and beyond. There has been no shortage of talking points this week, none more surreal than Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea, and you can catch up on everything you need to know in our Golazo Starting XI newsletter. And don't forget we're only days away from the launch of CBS Sports Golazo Network going live on Tuesday. I am Jonathan Johnson and I will get you ready for another big weekend in the soccer world:

📺 Soccer on Paramount+

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, April 7

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lecce vs. Napoli, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Empoli, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, April 8

🇮🇹 Serie A: Torino vs. Roma, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Gimnasia La Plata vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Sunday, April 9

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scottish Premier League: Dundee United vs. Hibernian, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 Elsewhere ...

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, April 7

🇪🇸 La Liga: Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL: Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Saturday. April 8

🌏 Friendly: USWNT vs. Ireland, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Wolves vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Nice vs. PSG, 3:00 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports En Espanol

🇺🇸 MLS: Seattle vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, April 9

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

🇪🇸 La Liga: Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

⚽ The Forward Line

Lampard's return to Chelsea is just another sign of their decline

CBS Sports

As far as Chelsea's project under Todd Boehly goes, replacing an interim manager with another temporary boss is something new that we hadn't seen, at least until Thursday's announcement that Frank Lampard has returned to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season. The decision was further confirmation that nearly a full calendar year has passed since the Blues passed into American ownership and confusion continues to reign at Stamford Bridge. Although they remain in the UEFA Champions League for now ahead of the quarterfinals, Chelsea are in a bad way.

The Londoners have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table with the race for European places more competitive than ever and an expensively assembled team still struggle to score goals, having failed to find the back of the net in either of their last two games. With Lampard now back in the hot seat until the end of the campaign, the club are looking beyond this term and interviewing candidates to be Graham Potter's full-time replacement. Who in their right mind would want to walk into that sort of scenario at this moment in time, though?

Sure, Chelsea's squad remains attractive with high quality players assembled at a price to match, but with continental soccer increasingly unlikely for next season and no sign of a clear strategy or the necessary patience from the hierarchy, many top tacticians will be wary of potential damage to their reputation which the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, and even Luis Enrique can ill afford after their latest roles. The Argentine might be more motivated to return to work than the German or the Spaniard given that he has sat out pretty much the entirety of this campaign, but Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur is not exactly the dream choice that it might have been even just a few years ago.

Pochettino might be better off waiting to see what happens with giants Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti, himself now linked, at least tenuously, to a possible Chelsea return, given that returning to Spurs under enormous emotional pressure of expectation or taking on this unpredictable Chelsea task both seem to be extremely risky ideas right now. As for the 2021 Champions League winners, now that Lampard has been appointed as the interim manager for another interim boss, waiting to see how the remainder of this term shakes out before making a move for a permanent figure might not be the worst idea of Boehly's tenure.

Chelsea and a Premier League posting will remain attractive, but anybody taking on the role before the end of this season risks undermining themselves before then even truly get to work. Besides, the likes of Nagelsmann could use a break post-Bayern before steeling himself for his next challenge. Anybody willing to risk it all and dive right into the current mess on a permanent basis would show themselves to be just as desperate as Chelsea's leadership are in trying to prove that they actually have a clue what they are doing.

You can check out more on Lampard's astonishing Chelsea return right here.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

'Kylian Saint-Germain'

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's latest outburst towards Paris Saint-Germain adds to the growing list of power play moves that the French superstar has pulled not only at club level but also on the international stage. The 24-year-old also has the French Soccer Federation eating out of the palm of his hands after torpedoing them publicly over players' individual image rights and he repeated the trick with PSG on Thursday over their 2023-24 season ticket campaign.

The irony in all of this is that Mbappe delivered the line "PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is absolutely not Kylian Saint-Germain." The thing is, this is some of the strongest evidence yet that PSG, in fact, is indeed Kylian Saint-Germain such is the power and influence afforded to him at Parc des Princes. It was striking that the most notably figures in the promotional video were Les Parisiens' long-serving groundsman Jonathan Calderwood and talented youngster Nuno Mendes with Neymar and Lionel Messi nowhere to be seen.

The Argentine is largely expected to move on this summer while the French giants would accept offers for the Brazilian if they were actually forthcoming. However, even some of PSG's better players in what has been another difficult season overall were given little to no mention with Mbappe front and center of a campaign otherwise based around the atmosphere generated at the club's spiritual home. Unwittingly, the club and player have reinforced the idea that has been forming for some time -- that Mbappe is calling the shots.

Mbappe: "I just learned that I am part of the club's season ticket renewal campaign ahead of the 2023-24 season," wrote the French superstar. "At no point was I informed of the content of this interview with my interlocutor. It seems like it was a basic interview from a club marketing day. I am not in agreement with the published video. This is why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is absolutely not Kylian Saint-Germain. Cordially."

