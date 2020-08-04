Chelsea needs a miracle if it wants to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. The Blues travel to Allianz Arena for the second leg of their round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich. Chelsea lost the first leg in London 3-0 in March and has to have the performance of the season to even have a chance of advancing. Just a goal for Bayern would force Frank Lampard's team to score four to advance. Here's what to know about Chelsea.

Champions League titles

Chelsea has one Champions League title, beating Bayern Munich in the 2012 final on penalty kicks.

Status for next season's Champions League

The Blues are qualified for next season's UCL thanks to its top-four finish in the Premier League.

UCL group stage results

Sept. 17: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

Oct. 2: Chelsea 2, Lille 0

Oct. 23: Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

Nov. 5: Chelsea 4, Ajax 0

Nov. 27: Chelsea 2, Valencia 2

Dec. 10: Chelsea 2, Lille 1

Knockout stage results

Round of 16

Feb. 25: Bayern Munich 3, Chelsea 0

Aug. 8: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET on CBS All Access

Team breakdown

The Blues typically play a 3-4-3 with wing backs that get forward. The team is stronger in attack than it is in defense, and there is plenty to be desired in goal as coach Frank Lampard has gone back and forth between the world's most expensive goalkeeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga and veteran Willy Caballero. Injuries in the middle to N'Golo Kante have changed the look of the midfield, but Chelsea likes to control the ball and move forward quickly. Striker Olivier Giroud has been huge this season, especially as of late. The former Arsenal man has scored in four straight games and has a goal in eight of his last 11 games.

Christian Pulisic was absolutely phenomenal for the Blues, and arguably the best player in the Premier League after play resumed. Chelsea suffered a major injury blow over the weekend in the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal, with Pulisic suffering a hamstring strain that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season. The injuries kept piling on for the Blues: Cesar Azpilicueta also suffered a hamstring strain and Pedro recently had surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.

It's a shame American fans won't get to see Pulisic play in biggest stage until October. He was performing at such a high level that he would have been starting Saturday at Bayern.

Match preview

Nothing is impossible, but this feels close. Bayern Munich has just been so fantastic this season and is expected to run away with it. Whether Chelsea has a real chance will be determined in the first half an hour. If the Blues can chip away with an early goal, benefit from a penalty kick or a red card, then who knows. It just feels like something somewhat unconventional has to happen or Bayern will just run away with it. Expect the Blues to come out ultra defensive in the opening minutes as they look to settle in. Pushing forward to soon could see this one over within the first 10 minutes.